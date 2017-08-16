Don’t allow ASUU strike to be prolonged, TUC begs FG

The Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC) has cautioned against prolonging the strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) to avoid youth involvement in crime.

TUC in statement on Wednesday in Lagos said that the implication of the strike was that it could lead to more youths going into crime, adding “an idle mind is the devil’s workshop’’.

The statement signed by TUC President Bobboi Bala Kaigama and General Secretary Musa Lawal Ozigi, said a prolonged strike was not healthy for the country.

It, however, warned that ASUU issues should be settled as soon as possible, adding that already a lot of unpleasant things were happening in many parts of the country.

“Last week, worshippers were killed in a church in Amambra; insecurity in the North has not abated. In the West, it has been a harvest of kidnappings and ritual killings.

“The news is all over on the social media about Nigerian migrants dying on the high seas almost on daily basis. And now ASUU strike again,’’ it said.

The group appealed to well meaning Nigerians to prevail on the Federal Government to honour the agreements signed with ASUU.

TUC lamented that ASUU had to embark on the strike because an agreement entered into in 2009 was still foot dragging eight years after.

It also called on the striking lecturers not to be tired of making sacrifices because of the state of the economy.

“We call on the government to wade into the strike embarked upon by varsity lecturers and dialogue with them to avoid more damage on the overstretched economy and insecurity challenge,’’ it said. (NAN)

