“Don’t approach me for divorce”, Chief Magistrate tells newly wed

Chief Magistrate of Mararaba Magistrate Court, Nasarawa State, Mr Vincent Gwehemba, has told the newly wed not to come to the court to seek for divorce, as they must take their vow seriously.

Gwehemba, gave this advice on Friday, when he joined one Peace Nwofor and Jeremiah Samuel together as husband and wife.

Before the exchange of vows, Gwehemba asked the couple if they really knew the reason why they were in court and what was expected of them in this marriage they entered into.

He told the couple not to come back to the court for any dissolution of marriage, because he will not be a party to that.

He encouraged them to do anything humanly possible to secure their marriage.

Meanwhile, after the exchange of vows and rings, the magistrate pronounced the couple husband and wife as amended in section 47 of the marriage act.

Nancy Nwofor, the wife, hails from Anambra State, while her husband, a Nigerian, resides in U.S..

Mr Joseph Obuka, bride relative, thanked the magistrate for his good counsel, and also advised the new couple to love and respect each other.

He also prayed for the couple and for God to bless the union with children.

He said God that brought them together as husband and wife, urging them to try and understand each other.

He urged them to making too many friends , third party, immoral life for them to obtain favour from God and yield great fruits.

Pastor Joy Anyia told the couple to fear God in anything they do, wishing them good luck and long life. (NAN)

