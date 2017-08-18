I don't bleach - Khanyi Mbau - The Herald Nigeria

South African actress and media personality, Khanyi Mbau has denied claims that she bleaches her skin.

She revealed the source of her fair skin, which is several shades lighter than her original complexion in an interview with South African live video streaming service VOOV.

“People who (are) lightening their skins using gallons and overdose on (skin whitening products) glutathione tend to have skin like mine. Pinkish, lightish, like an albino colour,” Khanyi said.

“My skin does (have this complexion) because I overdo everything in life. There is no side effects. All it does is make me lighter and it is like having loads of vitamin C, which means I don’t get the flu easily,” Khanyi said.

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Print



Related

Leave a comment