"They Don't Deserve Baby Showers," Social Media Erupts After Man Slams Single Mothers - The Herald Nigeria

A social media user, @DariusAintHere has sparked media outrage following a series of tweets which were directed at single mothers.

Coming after Nollywood actress, claimed that being a single mother is one of the worst decisions a woman can make, the Twitter user took to his page to slam single mothers saying they do not deserve a baby shower.

The social media user opined that allowing single mothers hold baby shower is an act of encouragement for them to continue in their wayward activities.

He added that his opinion on the matter is formed based on different factors including the fact that most pregnant single mothers claim their pregnancy was a mistake.

He wrote:

