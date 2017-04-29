I Don't Like Money - Amaechi To Nigerians On Corruption Allegations - The Herald Nigeria

The Nigerian Transportation minister has assured Nigerians that he does not like money hence no reason for him to be corrupt.

The Transport minister made this known while speaking during an interview with Channels Television.

The immediate past governor of Rivers state during the interview conducted after the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, discovered the sum of $50 million from an apartment in Ikoyi, Lagos state said when asked if he is corrupt: “Is my honesty in doubt? I have told Nigerians and I repeat to Nigerians today I am not corrupt and I don’t like money. I am not one swayed by money. I have lived a character that most Nigerians can tell you.”

He continued: “I try as much as possible not to annoy God by saying I am honest. But with all modesty, I am a honest Nigerian and there are very few honest Nigerians.”

The former Rivers State governor who was accused of owning $43 million of the money found in the Ikoyi apartment while reacting to a question on why people keep having the impression that he’s corrupt said: “When did that impression start? Nyesom Wike becomes the governor. He takes documents from Government house that people cant read, and says oh, we sold Gas turbines and disappeared with the money. He set up a panel of inquiry? Publish the report.”

Further during the interview, the transport minister in response to what he thinks of the Muhammadu Buhari-led anti-corruption war said: “When you talk about the PDP angle, they are bitter that we fought and led the movement against the former government and PDP, and we were successful to have removed them from power.

“If I was corrupt, why didn’t President Goodluck prosecute me? The fight between Goodluck and Rivers state government or myself lasted for two years.”

