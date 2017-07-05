"I Don't Need To Show Off On Instagram But These Are The Properties I Own" Reekado Banks Opens Up - The Herald Nigeria

Nigerian singer, songwriter and recording artist, Reekado Banks, born Ayoleyi Hanniel Solomon has slammed people who show off on their social media pages.

The singer who is signed to Mavin group owned by Micheal Collins better known as Don Jazzy disclosed during a recent interview that not all celebrities are comfortable with flaunting their wealth on social media.

Speaking further on the issue of social media wealth, the singer reeled out some of his achievements adding that he owns over 10 landed properties in Lagos and is currently building a school.

During a recent chat with TheNet on ‘secret questions’, the Mavin singer said: “I am not a car freak. I own over 10 [pieces of] land and I am building a school.”

Watch video below:

Reekado Banks on Instagram ballers and flaunting money on soci… #SecretQuestions: Reekado Banks on Instagram ballers and flaunting money on social media: 'I'm not under any pressure to show off. I'm building a school and nobody needs to know that' Posted by Thenet.ng on Tuesday, July 4, 2017

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Print



Leave a comment