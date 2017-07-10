T.I Slams Rob Kardashian For Threesome Accusations - The Herald Nigeria

While Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna’s feud continues to draw more parties into the problem, T.I. is sticking up for the businesswoman.

Speaking out for the first time after being dragged into Rob Kardashian’s social media meltdown against ex-fiancee Blac Chyna last week. T.I said, ‘Don’t tell women’s business, that’s bad.

It’s poor character, it’s a blow,’ the 36-year-old told TMZ in an interview. The angry Kardashian took to Instagram to accuse T.I, 36 of having a threesome with his now estranged wife, Tiny, 41, and Blac, 29.

T.I. continued: ‘If a women entrusts you, man, and confide in you, man, with secrets and stuff like that don’t never let that [out], you don’t do that, you know what I am saying? And the hitmaker added: ‘Her secrets are safe.’

In an ugly tirade last week, Kardashian accused Chyna, the mother of his infant daughter Dream, of cheating on him and posted nude photos of his ex.

Attorney Lisa Bloom said Friday that she and Chyna will be “seeking restraining orders” against the sock designer Monday, calling the naked photos “revenge porn.”

“Mr. Kardashian, you are now on notice: revenge porn is illegal. Cyberbullying your ex is harassment,” Bloom said in a statement.

Chyna also claimed Kardashian turned physically abusive in April after she asked him to stop trash-talking her in front of her 4-year-old son, King Stevenson, Daily News reports.

“He was always jealous and at times would even outright steal my phone so that he could go through it to see what I was saying to other people,” she said.

“Rob has been violent with me in the past and I am afraid to be around him.”

