Why I Don't Wear Bra - Nollywood Actress Reveals - The Herald Nigeria

Nollywood actress, Feyisara Hassan has in a recent chat revealed that being a Baby Mama is more fruitful and fulfilling compared to being a wife.

The actress who recently turned 24 on Wednesday, 26th April 2017 and has five movies under her belt told Vanguard in a recent chat that she sees baby mamas as better compared to wives.

Speaking regarding her acting career and her journey as a young movie producer, the actress opened up on all there is to know, she further opened up on why she doesn’t favour wearing of bras.

Read excerpts from the interview below:

When asked what came make her become a babymama, she said:

“What most people don’t know is that being a babymama is even better than being a wife.

Frankly, I am not against any woman opting to be a babymama, in fact I believe it is good and more peaceful. Being a babymama you enjoy the father of your baby more than if he were your husband.

You can have access to him whenever and wherever you want without any family pressures or restrictions. When you are a wife, there are limitations and restrictions and there’s little room for heartaches. More women are opting to be babymamas because their lives are more peaceful and enjoyable.”

You once said you don’t wear bra, can you explain why?

“Yes, I don’t wear bras because I don’t feel comfortable with it but I do wear it now because my man is not comfortable with my not wearing it. I guess it is because of my sexy boobs.”

But they are not big?

“They may not be big but they are very special. They are one of the most beautiful parts I love in my body. Medium boobs are sexy and more attractive than the big ones. All kinds of boobs are good though but mine are more attractive and sexy.”

What’s your take on sex generally?

“In my opinion and experience, sex is best experienced within a committed relationship where two people have agreed to be exclusive with each other and to explore their sexualities together. This doesn’t have to be within marriage. However, in my opinion, relationships should not exist solely to provide a means for sex. Relationships should be a beautiful tapestry, of which sex is one piece.

And within that relationship, sex should only exist with an incredible amount of communication. The communication should be about when people are ready for different stages of sex, what people like and dislike in sex, and at the core of all this communication should be consent. Our society talks about and does consent very poorly (which is why we have such a high rate of sexual violence).”

Why are Yoruba films so poorly subtitled?

“It depends on the editors; we have good and bad ones. Another reason is that some bad producers find it difficult to pay editors good money. So, what they got is what they paid for.”

Finally, what are your biggest dreams as an actress?

“One of my biggest dreams is to become a musician. But all in all my biggest dream is to do what nobody has done in the industry. “

