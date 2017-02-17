DPO Hospitalized after Being Beat up By Female Banker - The Herald Nigeria

The Divisional Police Officer, DPO of Ebute-Ero division, Lagos SP Sina Olunlade has been hospitalized after been attacked and brutalized by Adaobi Obi, a banker in Lagos.

The incident happened in front of the United Bank for Africa, UBA headquarters in Marina Lagos where Olunlade went to perform his official duty.

Olunlade was badly injured and his uniform torn by Obi who reportedly displayed her stronger strength on him.

P.M.EXPRESS reports that the DPO suffered his fate after he attempted to prevent Obi from driving through a particular route due to electricity pole that fell on the road after a rain storm.

However Obi was insistent on using the blocked route because it was closer to her office. This led to an exchange of words between them.

The lady reportedly grabbed and attacked the officer, before the other police officers around prevented her from further beating up the DPO.

However, before he could be rescued, the officer had sustained injuries and bruises on his face and was taken to a hospital where he is being treated.

Obi was arrested and taken before Tinubu Magistrate’s court with conduct likely to cause breach of public peace and assault on the victim. She pleaded not guilty.

The prosecutor, Ben Ekundayo did not object to her bail but informed the court that the victim is the DPO who was attacked while performing his duty.

The presiding Magistrate, Mr Ade Adefulire granted her bail in the sum of N200,000 with two sureties in like sum.

She was remanded in prison custody pending when she will perfect her bail condition.

