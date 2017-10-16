Dr Ibe Kachikwu’s home catches fire

Minister of Petroleum, Dr Ibe Kachikwu’s residence allegedly caught fire on Sunday.

It was gathered that the fire started as a result of a suspected electrical fault to air conditioners.

The Fire Service had acted quickly and were able to put out the fire before it got worse.

The extent of the damage is yet unknown as the Minister was not home as at the time of the incident.

Dr Ibe Kachikwu has been in the news lately over the controversial letter he sent to the President, alleging that the Group Director of the Nigeria National Petroleum Commission, Maikanti Baru, was guilty of awarding fraudulent contracts.

