Drake Shares Loved Up Photos With Jennifer Lopez, Rihanna Reacts - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

Canadian rapper, Drake born Aubrey Graham and Jennifer Lopez seem to be getting their groove on as both celebrities shared a particular loved up photo on their respective pages.

The loved up photo comes after there have been dating rumours circulating in the media about the duo.

Drake, 30 swirled up the rumour earlier during the month when he attended two consecutive concerts of the 47-year-old singer in Las Vegas.

Originally, the couple dismissed the dating rumours attributing the closeness to ‘making music’ but the cat has been let out of the bag officially.

A source close to the couple said: “Jen and Drake have tried to keep their romance under wraps by suggesting they are just working together, but the truth is they are an item.”

However, in reaction to the confirmed romance between the couple, Drake’s ex-girlfriend, Rihanna has expressed her disapproval of the relationship by unfollowing J.Lo on her social media page.

