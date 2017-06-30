This Drama Is Exhausting, I'm Done With It All - Lanre Gentry Begs Mercy Aigbe Publicly - The Herald Nigeria

Following the media fracas which led to the separation of Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe from her man of seven years, Lanre Gentry especially after an alleged domestic violence issue went viral, Lanre Gentry has issued an apology to the actress.

The apology comes after the actress moved out of her matrimonial home, Lanre Gentry reportedly moved on to another woman and after both parties had thrown jibes at one another on social media.

In the latest development in the domestic violence case which has been filed before a court in Lagos leading to the detention of Lanre Gentry for days some weeks ago, the Nollywood actress’ estranged husband has taken to his social media page to apologize for all he has done.

This coms after the actress took to her page to share screenshots of their personal messages online.

Lanre Gentry who prayed for peace to reign wrote: “For peace to reign, I’m going to bury all hatchet and break the bone of contention between myself and Mercy Aigbe Gentry.

I’m sorry to those who I’ve hurt with my action and comment/words.

Mercy, you claimed that I’m begging you behind curtains, OK here I am begging you openly. I’m sorry!!!

This drama is exhausting and I’m done with it all.

Despite all that’s been happening; I don’t love you less. I still see you as the mother of my children and I want to give you the respect to that regard.

Thanks to each and everyone who’s preached peace; may God perfect all that is yours.

Special thanks to Adeola Kujenya, Chief Alao Adeniji, @[email protected] @[email protected] @[email protected][email protected] @terryyenn I truly appreciate you.

God bless you and God will grant all your heart desires. Also to my family members & my children thanks for the unending love and support

God bless us all!!!! Amen”

