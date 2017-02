Democratic Republic of Congo apex bank has envisaged the country’s inflation rate would increase in 2017 to 31.19 per cent, up from an estimated 25.04 per cent in 2016.

The central bank said in a report on Friday in Kinshasa that the economy had been hit by stubbornly low global commodity prices.

The DRC, Africa’s top copper producer, mined 986,582 tonnes of the metal in 2016, down 5 per cent from the previous year. (Reuters/NAN)

