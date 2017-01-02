Driver, 32, gets N400, 000 bail over car theft

A 32-year-old driver, Ibrahim Lawal, who allegedly stole a car with a master key from where it was parked, was on Friday hauled up before an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court.

The accused was arraigned before Magistrate A.A. Adesanya for intent to commit felony and stealing.

Lawal, whose residential address was not disclosed, however, pleaded not guilty and was admitted to a bail of N400,000 with two sureties in like sum.

According to the prosecutor, Insp. George Nwosu, the accused committed the offences on Dec.6 at Old Abeokuta Road, Agege, Lagos.

He said the accused used a master key to steal a Volkswagen car valued at N500,000 property of Mr Okanlawon Abiodun.

“The accused has a master key he uses to open any car and that was how he was able to open the complainant’s car in the night.

“Some street boys who usually exchange greetings with the complainant whenever he drove his car through the gate discovered that he was not the one in the car.

“They interrogated the accused who claimed ownership of the car, so they decided to call the complainant.

“The complainant came out and discovered that his car was missing from where he parked it, he quickly rushed to the street gate to recover his car,” Nwosu said.

The offences contravened Sections 285 and 404 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2011.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the accused may to sentenced to seven years in jail on conviction, according to the provisions of Section 404.

The case was adjourned to Jan.23 for mention. (NAN)

Share with friends: WhatsApp

Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Print



Leave a comment