Actress and wife of Hollywood actor Will Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith has revealed that she once dealt drugs.

The actress and friend of late rap legend, 2Pac revealed the shocking details of her past life while speaking on a US radio, SiriusXM’s “Sway in the Morning.”

Jada Pinkett while speaking on her relationship with the rap legend and her past life revealed that she was a drug dealer adding that she turned her life around and changed for the better when something bad happened.

Although the 45-year-old actress failed to open up on the said bad incident which changed her life and outlook towards life, she said: “I haven’t really told the whole story.

She added: “One of the things that is very interesting that I’ve never really said before is that when I first meet Pac… when we first met… I was a drug dealer. I won’t get into the details, because I’m going to write a book about it, but that’s how we started.”

