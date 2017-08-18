How DSS Failed At Arresting Me - Reno Omokri - The Herald Nigeria

A former media aide to the former president Goodluck Jonathan, Reno Omokri, has reacted to the unsuccessful move by operatives of the Department of Security Services, DSS, to arrest him.

DSS Operatives had attempted to arrest the ex-president’s media aide at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport.

Confirming the attempt to arrest him, Reno Omokri in an email stated that he had sent a consignment of books tilted “Facts Versus Fiction,” to Nigeria for sales but when the distributor of the books got to the airport to take delivery of the cargo, some custom officials accosted him and interrogated him until the DSS showed up at the scene to take over interrogations.

In his email to Vanguard, Reno Omokri added: “the DSS agent kept asking the distributor, ‘are you the author?’ to which the distributor responded in the negative. At which point, the distributor was detained and taken to an office with four or five other people in it.

“After some minutes, the distributor, who heard the DSS agent discussing his fate in an adjoining room, began moving to the door, which had been left ajar, and then bolted and took to his heels.”

Reno Omokri further sent an electronic voice message to the news source wherein he detailed how the distributor was reportedly questioned about the author of the book.

In the electronic voice message, the distributor was repeatedly asked “Are you the author?” “Where is the author?” and “where is your passport?” to which the distributor answered to that “he was not the author and neither was he travelling abroad.”

The distributor was reported to have revealed that the author of the book was not in the country.

Reno Omokri further took to his social media page to write:

