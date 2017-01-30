DSS Invitation of Apostle Suleiman: Christians Must Not Protest -OFM - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

The Omega Fire Ministry, OFM, has cautioned Christians against any form of protest following the invitation extended to its founder, Apostle Johnson Suleman, over an alleged ‘hate speech.’

Recall that apostle Suleman had allegedly asked his members to kill any Fulani herdsman they find around his church premises.

Following his comment, the DSS attempted to arrest him in the early hours of Wednesday but Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose, foiled the attempt.

The DSS had also invited him for interrogation at their Abuja office today (Monday).

Following the development, reports made the rounds that the Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN was sending an entourage to accompany Suleman to the DSS office today.

Although CAN has dismissed the rumour, OFM has said any protest may create insecurity, urging Christians to stay clear.

The OFM Admin, Pastor David Apelorioye, in a statement said, “As against the earlier call for Christians to come out en masse for a protest march to the Abuja DSS office on Monday with Apostle Johnson Suleman, we wish to take a different position on the matter for the sake of Peace.

“The Department of State Security, DSS has sent a formal invitation to Apostle Johnson Suleman to appear before its officials on Monday 30th January 2017.

“We ask all Christians to stay away from the planned protest and PRAY for the Nation. We can almost agree that this is not a war but an invitation.

“Apostle Johnson Suleman is a man of God and has the Nation at heart, we do not want nobody or group to use the current situation to create anarchy in the system.

“He appreciates the Love and Support received so far since the attempted arrest, he wishes that we crown this up with a CALL TO PRAY rather than the protest march.

“Once again, we urge Christians to PRAY FERVENTLY for the PEACE OF THE NATION and the nullification of the plans of the enemies of this Nation,” the statement added.

