 DSS Operatives Pick James Ibori Up After His Arrival In Nigeria - The Herald Nigeria

DSS Operatives Pick James Ibori Up After His Arrival In Nigeria

The former Delta State Governor, James Onanafe Ibori who was some weeks ago released from a UK prison has landed in Nigeria.

Following his arrival in the country, reports indicate that he has been scooped up by men if the Department of States Security, DSS.

According to a source within the agency, the former governor was picked up for minor interrogation and questioning.

James Ibori will be meeting with the Director General of the DSS, Lawal Daura.

Sources further revealed that the DSS has no plans whatsoever to detain the former governor.

