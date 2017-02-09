DSS Questions CAN Leaders Over Boko Haram Video - The Herald Nigeria

Operatives of the Department of State Services have questioned top members of the Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, over a video in circulation which is being used to mobilize funds for rebuilding churches destroyed by the Islamist-Jihadist sect, Boko Haram.

The leaders of the Christian Association were invited for questioning days after the founder and General Overseer of the Omega Fire Ministries Worldwide, Apostle Johnson Suleman was invited for questioning over his statement calling on his members to kill any Fulani herdsmen seen around him or the church premises.

Punch reported that four top members of CAN’s BoT who are also leaders of the National Christian Elders Forum including a former Chief of General Staff, Lt. Gen. Joshua Dogonyaro (retd.), representing TEKAN/ECWA bloc of CAN; a retired High Court Judge, Justice Kalajine Anigbogu, representing the Christian Council of Nigeria bloc; Mrs. Osaretin Demuren, representing the Organisation of African Instituted Churches and a former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Mr. Tunde Lemo, representing the Christian Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria and Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria.

Punch reported that other persons to be invited by the DSS include the former President of the Nigerian Bar Association, Dame Priscilla Kuye (SAN), representing the Catholic bloc; President of the National Christian Elders’ Forum, Solomon Asemota, its General Secretary, Bosun Emmanuel and several others.

In addition, the DSS will also be inviting the CAN President, Dr. Samson Supo Ayokunle and CAN’s General Secretary, Dr. Musa Asake.

