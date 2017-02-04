 DSS Releases James Ibori After Meeting With DG - The Herald Nigeria

DSS Releases James Ibori After Meeting With DG

James Ibori, former Delta State governor, has left the Department of State Services (DSS) in Abuja.

He was released after holding a meeting with Lawal Daura, the Director-General.

The former governor of Delta state returned to the country on Saturday after serving a jail term for fraud in the UK.

Ibori was picked up by DSS operatives and then taken to the head office of the DSS for what was described as a briefing.

Ibori is eagerly being awaited in Oghara, his home town in Delta state, by his relations and supporters.

