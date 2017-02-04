DSS Releases James Ibori After Meeting With DG - The Herald Nigeria

James Ibori, former Delta State governor, has left the Department of State Services (DSS) in Abuja.

He was released after holding a meeting with Lawal Daura, the Director-General.

The former governor of Delta state returned to the country on Saturday after serving a jail term for fraud in the UK.

Ibori was picked up by DSS operatives and then taken to the head office of the DSS for what was described as a briefing.

Ibori is eagerly being awaited in Oghara, his home town in Delta state, by his relations and supporters.

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Print



Leave a comment