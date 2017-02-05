DSS Reveals Why They Picked James Ibori Up After He Arrived In Nigeria - The Herald Nigeria

The Director General of the DSS, Lawal Daura has revealed why the former governor of Delta State, James Ibori was picked up by operatives of the agency after he returned into the country yesterday.

Recall that operatives of the Department of States Security, DSS, had picked up the former governor who in December completed his 13-year jail sentence at a UK prison after he arrived into the country.

Revealing the reason behind the invitation, the DSS’ DG said he met with the former Governor for a short debriefing session and also to welcome him back into the country.

Ibori following his meeting with the DSS at the agency’s headquarters in Abuja proceeded on a chartered flight to Benin Airport in Edo state where fans were awaiting his arrival.

