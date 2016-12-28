How DSS Saved US From Terrorist Attacks - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

The Department of State Security (DSS) had foiled terror attacks on the United States about six months ago,which saved lives and property in that country.

A top security official confirmed to Vanguard that Abu Musab al-Barnawi, a top Boko Haram and ISIS leader, was rated by the United States as the world’s third most wanted terrorist and a major threat to world peace.

“It was such a feat that the US President had to send a commendation message to his Nigerian counterpart, Muhammadu Buhari,” the official said, pointing out that the DSS was a notch ahead in terms of expertise and professionalism.

“We can say without equivocation that we are high up there in terms of professionalism in the intelligence community and we have made a significant impact in nipping in the bud major incidents that would have posed major threats to the country,” the official said.

He pointed out that because of the excellent work being done by the DSS under the present administration, major countries of the world now turned to the agency for information and accord it more respect and acceptance than in the previous years.

The official repudiated the notion that the DSS and other security agencies in the country are at war, pointing out that there was nothing of such.

The official said: “We work together for the common interest of the nation and its people. There is no in-fighting among the security agencies even though there may some misunderstanding at times.

“But it must be made clear that we are properly coordinated and united to the extent that every action to be taken by the government is intelligence-based.”

Al-Barnawi, leader of splinter group, Jama’atu Ansarul Muslimina Fi Biladis-Sudanwas reportedly arrested in Lokoja last April.

He was said to have been responsible for the murder of all expatriates kidnapped by the terrorist group between 2012 and 2013 in Nigeria.

“Intelligence services from across the world have been besieging the DSS to obtain information on different issues from al-Barnawi since his arrest,” the security source said.

The U.S had placed a $5 million bounty for Al-Barnawi’s arrest in 2012.

