Suleman's Contingent Sent Home by DSS In attempt to Interrogate Apostle Alone - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

There was drama, yesterday, as the Department of State Services, DSS, rescheduled its appointment with the embattled Senior Pastor of the Omega Fire Ministry, OFM, Apostle Johnson Suleman, twice.

In readiness for Suleman, the DSS yesterday morning, deployed a massive security wall around the premises of its national headquarters. Suleman had told his supporters at a religious crusade in Ekiti State, last week, to defend themselves if they were attacked by herdsmen.

The DSS officially invited Suleiman to appear before it for interrogation yesterday after their operatives’ initial plan to arrest him in Ekiti was foiled by the Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose.

Dressed in a black suit, Apostle Suleman, who said his invitation was in order, arrived the DSS headquarters accompanied by 30 lawyers and Christian leaders.

Indeed, the Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, yesterday, said it was behind Suleiman, who was accompanied by a delegation led by the National President of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria, PFN, Rev. Felix Omobude.

On arrival, it was gathered that the large entourage was told that the appointment, which was earlier meant for 10am, had been rescheduled for 4pm.

When the entourage returned for the 4pm appointment, they were further told to come at 7pm by the DSS operatives, who did not expect such a large contingent.

Sensing the unwillingness of the Christian leaders to leave Apostle Suleman to carry his cross, DSS operatives, according to a close source, began to plead with the clergymen to return to their hotel rooms, arguing that Suleman would be fine.

At press time last night, Suleiman had returned to the DSS and was being interrogated.

It was not clear whether he was followed to the venue by any of his followers when he returned the third time.

There was heavy presence of policemen and the DSS personnel with Amoured Personnel Carrier around the headquarters.

The DSS deployed a large number of its personnel to strategic areas surrounding the headquarters to prevent a possible protest by supporters of the pastor.

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Print



Leave a comment