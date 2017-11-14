Members of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Tuesday welcomed President Muhammadu Buhari who is on a two-day working visit to the state by waving the party symbol – broom – as against the orders of the Ebonyi State Governor, Dave Umahi.

Amidst watertight security and jubilation by the indigenes, the President acknowledged cheers from the crowd.

It will be recalled the governor had barred all forms of rallies and display of party logo by different political parties in the state as President Muhammadu Buhari commences a two-day official visit to the state.

He said, “Nobody should come to the stadium with any party logo. We don’t want to embarrass the President. If we invite the President for a state visit and PDP roll out their logo, it is an embarrassment to Mr. President.

“So, it is a Presidential visit, no party is coming to the stadium with a logo or party slogan of anything. It is just a simple Presidential visit. If they don’t understand they should go and find out what is Presidential visit and what it entails.”

But at all the venues for the commissioning of projects, there was neither political rallies nor the display of party logos by different political parties in compliance with the governor’s directive.

However, few members of the APC were seen waving their brooms to welcome their number one party member, President Buhari. As the President performs the commissioning of projects, the Air Force and military jets were hovering within the vicinity of Abakaliki, the Ebonyi State capital.

All who is who in the state were on ground to welcome the President except the immediate past governor of the State, Chief Martin Elechi who was conspicuously missing.

Recall that members of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB. had warned President Buhari not to set his feet in the South East

