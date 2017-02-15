Economy Recovery Plan: No recommendation to raise N5trn from assets sale – Aide

The Federal Ministry of Budget and National Planning says there is no recommendation to raise N5 trillion from assets sale in Economy Recovery and Growth Plan (ERGP).

The clarification was made in a statement by the Media Adviser to the Minister of Budget and National Planning, James Akpandem, on Tuesday in Abuja.

Akpandem said that attention of the ministry had been drawn to publications indicating that the Federal Government was planning to raise about N5 trillion from assets sale in the next four years.

“The publications claim that the projected amount is contained in ERGP being finalised by the Federal Government.

“It has become necessary to state that the ERGP that is being finalised and which will soon be presented to the public has no recommendation for raising that amount of revenue from sale of assets.

“To achieve the strategic objectives of the plan, 60 strategies have been developed for implementation with four key execution priorities, ’’ he said.

The aide, however, listed the four key execution priorities as stabilisation of the macroeconomic environment; agriculture and food security; Sufficiency in energy and Industrialisation, focusing on Small and Medium Scale Enterprises.

The ERGP is a follow-up to the Strategic Implementation Plan (SIP) which is a short-term economic plan to drive the implementation of the 2017 Budget.

On SIP, the government had promised to deliver a more comprehensive economic recovery and growth plan which is expected to be inaugurated by President Muhammadu Buhari soon. (NAN)

