Ed Sheeran Shows Off His 60 Body Tattoos - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

American singer, Ed Sheeran has decided to show off his skin along with the tattoos he has on it to hiss fans.

The rather chunky singer who in one of his sings claimed not to have the perfect body to show of revealed he has more than 60 multi-coloured tattoos under his clothes.

The 25-yer-old singer who spent more than 40 hours getting all the etchings from celebrity tattoo artiste, Kevin Paul further revealed he is on a mission to get about 30 more of the inking on his skin.

The 60 tattoos according to him made its way onto his body in about 12 months

On Ed Sheeran’s body is a pair of Rolling Stones’ lips tattoo as a tribute to the star, Sir Mick Jagger. He also has a tattoo of a dinosaur, his favorite childhood cartoon.

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Print



Leave a comment