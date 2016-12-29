 Edo ADP to begin inspection of farms in January

Edo ADP to begin inspection of farms in January

Agriculture

The National Secretary of the Federated Fadama body, Mr Henry Ebole, said on Thursday that the Edo Agricultural Development Programme (ADP) would commence the authentification of farms by January 2017.

Ebole told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in an interview in Benin that extension workers from the Edo ADP have been constituted into committees to verify the farms.

He said that the aim of the inspection was to verify the authenticity of the ownership of the farms.

“The exercise is to really know those that have farms in the state.

“It is to ensure that the ANCHOR Borrowers Scheme gets to the real farmers in the various local government areas across the state.

“We are also going to sign an MOU with the scheme in January, to facilitate the sales of our farm produce,” he said.

Ebole added that the disbursement of ANCHOR borrower loans and inputs would begin by the end of January 2017. (NAN)

Leave a comment

Uju
Uju

Uju Valarie Ubatu, is a graduate of computer science, She is very vast on internet research and has a zeal for acquiring information from as many sources as possible.She loves to travel, meet people and watch programmes on TV.

Notable Saying

“A critic is someone who knows the way but can't drive the car. ”
- Kenneth Tynan.

The Heraldng

Stay in touch with us on your social networks and never again miss out on any updates.

FOLLOW US ON

Skip to toolbar