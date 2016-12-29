Edo ADP to begin inspection of farms in January

The National Secretary of the Federated Fadama body, Mr Henry Ebole, said on Thursday that the Edo Agricultural Development Programme (ADP) would commence the authentification of farms by January 2017.

Ebole told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in an interview in Benin that extension workers from the Edo ADP have been constituted into committees to verify the farms.

He said that the aim of the inspection was to verify the authenticity of the ownership of the farms.

“The exercise is to really know those that have farms in the state.

“It is to ensure that the ANCHOR Borrowers Scheme gets to the real farmers in the various local government areas across the state.

“We are also going to sign an MOU with the scheme in January, to facilitate the sales of our farm produce,” he said.

Ebole added that the disbursement of ANCHOR borrower loans and inputs would begin by the end of January 2017. (NAN)

