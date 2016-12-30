Edo Govt Defends Execution Of Three Prisoners - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

Following the accusation made against the Edo State government shortly after the execution of three prisoners by a group, the Legal Defence and Assistance Project (LEDAP), the government has revealed the circumstances sorrounding the said execution.

The governemnt also denied claims that it executed three prisoners who had pending cases before the Court of Appeal.

“First, I want to state that three of them Ogbomoro Omoregie, Apostle Igene and Mark Omosowhata, their death warrant was signed two months ago by the previous administration and not the administration of Obaseki,” Solicitor General, Wole Iyamu said according to Vanguard.

“And let me state clearly that there was no pending Appeal because the Supreme Court had ruled on the matter and after looking at how they butchered innocent people to death affirmed that they should be executed.

“When the matter came to the then Governor Oshiomhole, among the three persons, two of them committed murder, the third committed armed robbery. In the cause of the robbery, he killed his victim. The governor then granted pardon to about five other persons who committed crime then because they did not kill anybody.

“But these three people killed and after a panel looked at the entire situation, they were not granted pardon because they killed innocent people who also have families. He exercised his prerogative based on the fact that those people killed other people in the process of committing their act.

“And let me also clarify that it is the prison that executes inmates not the governor. The governor only said he will not grant them pardon, those who did not kill were granted pardon.

“That information was wrong it was very unfair to the Edo State government. Those people who were killed what will happen to their families? The Supreme Court of Nigeria ordered them to be killed and not Edo state government. And it is unfortunate people are criticizing, but about the family of those they killed, the pains they left those families with, who will those families cry to after their relations were killed by wicked murderers.” he added.

The prisoners who were executed on December 23, 2016 have been identified as Ogbomoro Omoregie, Apostle Igene and Mark Omosowhota.

