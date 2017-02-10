EFCC arrest Councillors of Yola North LG

Officials of the Economic and Financial Crime Commission [EFCC] have arrested eight councillors of Yola North Metropolitan Council of Adamawa.

Confirming the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), the Chairman of council, Alhaji Mahmoud Mamman, said the councillors were detained at the Adamawa Police Command headquarters.

“I was informed that eight councillors were arrested by EFCC and I had to rush with my Vice Chairman to the police headquarters to see what is happening.

“I was told that eight councillors were arrested but so far I saw only five when I went there this morning,” Mamman said.

The chairman who declined to give the names of those arrested or the reason why they were arrested said only the EFCC could do that.

When contacted on the development, the spokesman of Adamawa Police Command, SP Othman Abubakar, who did not give number of those arrested, simply said that it was purely the affairs of EFCC.

“All I know is that EFCC officials brought them to our facility”, Abubakar said.

Effort to get the officials of EFCC to comment did not yield result. (NAN)

