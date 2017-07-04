EFCC Arrests Former Jigawa State Governor, Saminu Turaki - The Herald Nigeria

An ex-governor of Jigawa State, Saminu Turaki, has been arrested by operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Saminu Turaki was declared wanted by a Federal High Court, sitting in Dutse, the Jigawa State capital in 2013.

It was gathered that he is being investigated by the EFCC for reportedly misappropriating state’s funds while in office.

According to reports, Turaki has been evading court appearance for his prosecution following which the court issued an arrest warrant.

