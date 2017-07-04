 EFCC Arrests Former Jigawa State Governor, Saminu Turaki - The Herald Nigeria

EFCC Arrests Former Jigawa State Governor, Saminu Turaki

An ex-governor of Jigawa State, Saminu Turaki, has been arrested by operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Saminu Turaki was declared wanted by a Federal High Court, sitting in Dutse, the Jigawa State capital in 2013.

It was gathered that he is being investigated by the EFCC for reportedly  misappropriating state’s funds while in office.

According to reports, Turaki has been evading court appearance for his prosecution following which the court issued an arrest warrant.

Leave a comment

Emma

No Comments Yet

Leave a Reply

Notable Saying

"Leaders learn to leverage the problems that never go away in a way to create progress for the organization."
- Andy Stanley.

The Heraldng

Stay in touch with us on your social networks and never again miss out on any updates.

FOLLOW US ON

TEst
Get Latest News Delivered to your Box ASAP
Skip to toolbar