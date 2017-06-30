EFCC records 113 convictions in 6 months – Magu

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has recorded 113 convictions nationwide between January and June, its Acting Chairman, Mr Ibrahim Magu, said on Friday.

Magu, according to a statement by the commission’s spokesman, Mr Wilson Uwujaren, told stakeholders at an interactive meeting that the convictions were made possible by their contributions and support.

The EFCC boss reportedly vowed not to spare the corrupt despite the prevailing obstacles in the anti-graft war.

“We will not fail to bring to book those who have corruptly stolen our commonwealth and thereafter organise to destabilise the anti-corruption initiatives.

“I will not relent, I will fight for the interest of our citizens and our children’s future,” he said.

Magu reiterated his position that corruption is at the root of recent separatist agitations in parts of the country, and urged all patriotic Nigerians to join forces against those tendencies.

Civil society leaders, who spoke at the forum, called on the commission to step up its awareness creation activities on the prevention of corruption.

They urged the EFCC to create communication strategies that would motivate the masses to join the anti-corruption crusade.

Malachy Ugwumadu, President of the Committee for the Defence of Human Rights (CDHR), described the anti-corruption fight as a class struggle and war that must be won by the people.

“This is a class struggle between the political elites and those of us fighting to rescue the soul of our society.

“The battle may be lost if we don’t reorganise and focus on the people who seem confused due to manipulation by the corrupt few,” Ugwumadu reportedly said.

Jiti Ogunye, a lawyer and human rights activist, acknowledged the challenges confronting the anti-corruption agencies, especially the dangerous environment in which their personnel operate.

He sued for encouragement and public support for all anti-corruption agencies to reduce the pressure on EFCC.

On his part, Dr Joe Odumakin of Women Arise, called for committment and synergy among civil society groups.

“This is not a day to agonise but to organise and put our strategies in focus. Enough of the diversionary tactics employed by those who hate the commission.

“We must put our house in order, and create more awareness in the communities on the dangers of corruption and how we can mobilise the common people for support,” he said.(NAN)

