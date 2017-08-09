EFCC Recovers N328.9billion From Forte Oil, Oando, Others - The Herald Nigeria

The nation’s anti-graft agency, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has revealed that it recovered the sum of over N328.9 billion from petroleum marketers in the country.

The recovered sum is part of the N349.8 billion debts incurred by nine major petroleum marketers in the country within the last one year.

Speaking on the recovery, the Head of Operation at the EFCC North West Zone, Kano, Mr Adamu Hamisu-Danmusa, stated that the debts, included in the legacy/bad debts and current debts, were recovered by the agency following report from the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria to the commission.

Speaking to newsmen in Kano, Mr Adamu Hamisu-Danmusa added: “The IPMAN reported to the commission that there are some major marketers that connived with NNPC officials and received fuel allocation but refused to pay the money into the Treasury Single Account.

“So after investigation, we were able to find out that there is N349.8bn as legacy/bad debts and debts on current transactions. The commission was able to make recoveries of N328.8bn from the nine major marketers from July 2016 to July 2017.”

He further stated that the commission is bent on recovering the remaining sum and has put in place plans to facilitate the total recovery of the debts.

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Print



Related

Leave a comment