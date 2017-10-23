The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has set course to fish out a former head of the Presidential Task Force on Pension Reforms, Abdulrasheed Maina over a corruption case hanging heavily on his neck.

Mr. Maina was sacked from the civil service in 2013 and was in 2015 placed on the wanted list of International Police (INTERPOL) by the EFCC.

It will be recalled that online newspaper, Premium Times reported how Mr. Maina was secretly reinstated to the civil service, with promotion, despite being wanted for alleged corruption.

According to reports, the Minister of Interior, Abdurahman Dambazau, has absolved himself of any culpability in Mr. Maina’s reinstatement, saying it was done by the Head of Service who also gave his new posting as acting director of the Department of Human Resources at the Ministry of Interior.

Mr. Maina is said to be shuttling between Kaduna and Abuja since he sneaked back into the country.

Aside the Ministry of Interior, Mr. Maina’s new workplace, detectives are said to have spread around the city, including a safe house that is said to have been offered Mr. Maina by one of the nation’s security agencies.

Also being closely watched by operatives are Mr. Maina’s many houses in Abuja including one EFCC sources said he bought in June 2015 for a massive $2 million cash.

Corroborating our source, EFCC spokesperson, Wilson Uwujaren, told PREMIUM TIMES Mr. Maina “is still a fugitive. We are after him”.

The EFCC is also said to be deeply angry at how someone that was put on the wanted list of INTERPOL could be helped by government officials to sneak back into the country and then rewarded with a promotion to higher office.

The commission suspects sabotage, according to a highly placed official.

