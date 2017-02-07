EFCC vs ex-gov Shema: Court rules on jurisdiction, Feb 21.

Justice Ibrahim Bako of the Katsina High Court, has fixed Feb. 21, for ruling on whether the court has jurisdiction to try the suit filed by the EFCC against former Katsina State governor, Ibrahim Shema.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Shema was arraigned by the EFCC before the court for alleged financial misappropriation during his tenure.

Shema was arraigned together with a former commissioner for local government and chieftaincy affairs, Sani Makana, a former ALGON Chairman, Lawal Dankaba and former permanent secretary, Lawal Safana.

The defence counsel, Joseph Daudu, SAN, has earlier filed a motion in the last sitting challenging the jurisdiction of the court to try his client.

During Tuesday’s proceedings, he raised same issues, saying that the court has no jurisdiction to entertain the case because the charge was filed by a Federal Government agency.

“It is a serious constitutional problem for a federal government agency to take over the state in prosecution of criminal cases,’’ he contended, and prayed the court to strike out the case for want of competence.

Daudu also filed another application seeking the court to restrain the EFCC from further arresting of his client.

However, the prosecution counsel, Mr Lateef Fagbemi, argued that the EFCC has right to try the case before the court.

He said that EFCC was a coordinating agency saddled with responsibility of investigation, enforcement and prosecution of matters relating to alleged financial crimes.

The Judge adjourned the case to Feb. 21, for ruling on the issue of jurisdiction raised by the defence.

NAN further reports that a mild drama took place at the court premises when EFCC operatives attempted to re-arrest Shema, claiming that his administrative bail had lapsed, but his lawyers come to his defence.(NAN)

