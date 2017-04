Big Brother Naija winner Efe Michael Ejemba paid the Okoye Twins, Peter and Paul popularly known to the entertainment industry as P-squared a visit at their Banana Island mansion in Ikoyi area of Lagos.

This recent development comes in view of his tour around Nigeria and the brothers, who were happy with his visit, took to Instagram to share photos of the ex-housemate in their house.

See the pictures below,

