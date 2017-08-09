 EFCC secures temporary forfeiture of Diezani's N7 billion loot - The Herald Nigeria

EFCC secures temporary forfeiture of Diezani’s N7 billion loot

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has secured a temporary forfeiture order from a Federal High Court against Sterling Bank Plc in connection with former oil minister, Diezani Alison Madueke’s astonishing loot.

In an eight paragraph affidavit filed by EFCC official, Usman Zakari, the Federal Government alleged that

Madueke, in conjunction with other officials of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (EFCC) laundered $153 million in 4 banks.

The EFCC had so far been successful in recovering N23.4bn, $5m and another N9.08bn out of the $153.3m.

This success was recorded as a result of a forfeiture order granted by Federal Court Justice Muslim Hassan in February last year.

Justice Chuka Obioza, granted the order compelling Sterling Bank to temporarily forfeit to the Federal Government a sum of N7,646,700,000 alleged to have been laundered by Diezani in 2014.

Justice Obioza adjourned the court till August 28, 2017, when the bank or any other interested party may come forward and argue why the money should not be permanently forfeited to the Federal Government.

