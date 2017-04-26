"It is Effectively a House Arrest,” Nnamdi Kanu’s Deputy Slams Bail Conditions - The Herald Nigeria

The deputy director of Radio Biafra, Uche Mefor, has slammed the conditions of the bail granted to Nnamdi Kanu, director of Radio Biafra and leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), referring to it as ridiculous and a continuation of the Nigerian state’s assault on the fundamental human rights of the Biafran activist.

In an interview with Saharareporters, Mefor scoffed at the idea that the bail changed anything.

“The bail is as good as not being granted,” he said in London. “It is effectively a house arrest. It is an extension of his illegal detention. It is a non-starter. They are illegal.”

Mr. Kanu, who is facing charges of treasonable felony and terrorism, was granted bail on Tuesday in order to receive medical treatment.

Justice Binta Nyako had stipulated in her ruling that Mr. Kanu must provide three sponsors: a senior civil servant, a leader of the Jewish faith and a landed property in Abuja. Other conditions stipulated that a sum of N100 million must be provided by each sponsor and that Nnamdi Kanu must hand over his international passports.

Also part of the ruling was that Mr. Kanu may not grant media interviews and cannot be in the presence of more than 10 people at a time.

On whether Mr. Kanu would meet those conditions and abide by them when he comes out, Mefor said, “that is practically impossible.”

While refusing to disclose publicly the exact health condition that led to the bail as stated by Justice Nyako, Mefor said that it was a health issue that Mr. Kanu had before he was arrested on October 2015 in Lagos. “The jail condition worsened the situation,” he said.

While Mr. Kanu was granted bail, his fellow defendants, Chidiebere Onwudiwe, Benjamin Madubugwu and David Nwawuisi were not.

Mr. Mefor thanked Biafra activists who have kept the faith with the Biafran movement and other supporters from around the world.

He specifically mentioned Governor of Ekiti State, Ayo Fayose and former Minister for Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode for their support.

“It is forward ever, backwards never, ” he said. “The Biafran movement must be pursued to its logical conclusion.”

