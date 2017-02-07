Egypt court sentences 2 former President Morsi supporters to death over violence - The Herald Nigeria

An Egyptian court on Tuesday sentenced two supporters of former President Mohamed Morsi to death and 20 others, including six fugitives to 25-year jail terms.

The Morsi supporters and the fugitives were sentenced for committing acts of violence following the ex-president’s removal in July 2013.

The Cairo Criminal Court convicted the defendants, mostly loyalists of Morsi’s now-outlawed Muslim Brotherhood group, of violence, vandalism, murder and attempted murder against anti-Morsi protesters.

The anti-Morsi demonstration was carried out near Tahrir Square in downtown Cairo after the deadly security dispersal of pro-Morsi sit-ins.

A minor was also sentenced to 10 years imprisonment on the same case.

Morsi was overthrown by the military in July 2013 in response to mass protests against his one-year rule.

Later, security crackdown on his loyalists in mid-August left about 1,000 dead and thousands arrested.

Morsi is currently serving a recently confirmed 20-year prison sentence for inciting clashes between his supporters and opponents outside a presidential palace in late 2012 that left 10 people dead.

Since Morsi’s removal, Egypt had been facing rising wave of terrorism that left hundreds of police and military men dead, mostly claimed by a Sinai-based militant group loyal to the Islamic State (IS) regional terrorist group. (Xinhua/NAN)

