EKEDC attributes power outage in Lagos to flood

The management of Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC) on Sunday attributed the power outage being experienced in some parts of Lagos metropolis to the damage of its equipment by flood.

Mr Godwin Idemudia, the General Manager, Corporate Communications of the company, made this known in a statement in Lagos.

According to him, areas affected include Lekki, Ikoyi, Ijora and Victoria Island.

Idemudia said that the flood was as a result of the heavy rains over the weekend.

He said that the flood had caused water outflow into some sensitive and vital equipment, which led to shutting down of some distribution substations and some 11/33KV injection substations.

Idemudia said that some low tension and high tension poles and lines were also destroyed by the flood.

He said that EKEDC technical experts have since swung into action to clear all the faults within the shortest possible time.

The EKEDC spokesman expressed optimism that all faults would be fixed soon.

He urged all consumers affected by the outage to bear with the company pending the period the restoration would last. (NAN)

