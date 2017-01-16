Ekiti Civil Servant Commits Suicide Over Non Payment Of Salary Arrears - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

A civil servant in Ekiti, Tope Afolayan has reportedly committed suicide.

According to sources, Afolayan, a native of Ara-Ekiti in Ijero Local Government Area worked in the Office of Accountant General as a Principal Executive Officer (PEO) on Grade Level 10.

A colleague revealed that the deceased hanged himself by the ceiling of his house located on Peace Avenue, Olorunda, Ado Ekiti.

Late Afolayan was said to have constantly complained about his inability to pay his debts due to non-payment of arrears of salaries owed government workers.

The source said, “Although he didn’t leave any suicide note before hanging himself, he had been very moody and heartbroken for a couple of weeks before the incident happened.

“He had been complaining about the debts he owed which he was unable to defray because of the arrears of salaries. In fact, he was among the last batch of applicants for car loan but his name did not come out.

“We are shocked by Tope’s death because nobody thought he would go to that extent, we are still mourning his death.”

Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Alberto Adeyemi confirmed the incident.

