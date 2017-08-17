 Ekiti House of Assembly confirms 2 more commissioner-nominees to join 12 others

The Ekiti House of Assembly on Thursday confirmed the nomination of two men as commissioners and also re-confirmed 12 others re-appointed by Gov. Ayodele Fayose following the dissolution of the State Executive Council in July.

The two nominees are Chief Tunde Ogunleye (Water Resources) and Mr Ayodeji Alabi (Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs).

The News Agency of Nigeria, (NAN) reports that in the new cabinet, Mr Kolapo Kolade, formerly the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, now takes charge as Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice.

The Speaker, Mr Kola Oluwawole, congratulated the commissioner-nominees and urged them to justify the confidence reposed in them by discharging their duties effectively. (NAN)
