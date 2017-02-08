Ekiti House Of Reps Call For Kayode Fayemi's Arrest - The Herald Nigeria

The Ekiti State House of Assembly has demanded the arrest of the former state governor now Minister of Solid Minerals, Kayode Fayemi by the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahm Idris.

The state House of Reps made the decision following the failure of the Minister to appear before the it in relation to allegations of fraudulent dealings leveled against him.

The House which served the Minister and former governor of the state a letter of invitation following a petition submitted by the incumbent state governor, Ayodele Fayose called on the IG of Police to arrest the Minister.

In a statement issued by the Chairman of the House Committee on Information, Samuel Omotosho, he noted that the Minister should immediately be brought to justice.

Omotosho while quoting the section 129(1) of the Nigerian Constitution said: “These allegations include financial mismanagement, misapplication and misappropriation of funds, diversion of LG funds, contract splitting and criminal mismanagement of the UBEC counterpart fund described as a serious financial crime by Dr. Dikko Suleiman, the executive secretary of UBEC, which has made UBEC to blacklist Ekiti State since 2013 under Section 9 (B) of the UBEC Act 2004, with serious collateral damage on the education sector, the pupils, teachers, parents and local contractors.”

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Print



Leave a comment