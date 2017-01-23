Ekiti PDP caucus in NASS lauds Fayose’s emergence

Ekiti PDP caucus in the National Assembly has described the emergence of Gov.

Ayodele Fayose as the new chairman of PDP Governors’ Forum as a new dawn for the party.

Sen. Abiodun Olujimi, representing Ekiti South, made the assertion in a statement issued on behalf of the lawmakers on Sunday in Abuja.

Olujimi, a former Deputy Governor of Ekiti, while congratulating Fayose on the new appointment, pledged the lawmakers’ support for him.

“We salute Fayose on his new assignment aimed at rebuilding and rebranding the party ahead of the 2019 general elections.

“We also commend his colleagues for deeming it fit to push him forward for the enormous task of making PDP to regain its lost glory.

“Gov. Fayose to us, is a goal-getter, and we know he will go to places to carry his colleagues along in restoring hope to our great party.

“We will always stand by him and pray for him in the new task before him, which we have no doubt, he will pursue to a logical conclusion,” she said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Fayose was appointed on Jan. 19 to take over from his Ondo State counterpart, Dr Olusegun Mimiko, whose tenure as governor would expire in February. (NAN)

