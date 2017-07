Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti has recalled 10 of the dismissed 16 commissioners in the state.

The governor had dissolved the State Executive Council (SEC) last week but has now recalled six of them and told them to resume Monday in their various duty posts.

According to Fayose’s media aide, Lere Olayinka, Sunday, the 10 remaining commissioners would be appointed soon.

