Eko Disco announces 9-hour outage in Lagos Island, other areas

The Management of Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC) on Saturday said there would be a nine-hour power outage in Lagos Island, Victoria Island and Ikoyi on Monday Jan. 23.

The company’s Head of Corporate Communications, Mr Godwin Idemudia, said this in a statement made available to newsmen in Lagos.

“We which to inform our consumers that on Monday Jan.23, between 08:00-17:00 hrs, there will be an outage on the 132kv bus-bars (outdoor) at Alagbon S/T.

“This is to enable our maintenance crew to connect the new and old sections of the 132kV bus-bars together.

“With this outage, Lagos Island, Victoria Island and Ikoyi environs will be affected.

“EKEDC highly regrets any inconvenience caused by this nine-hour outage, ‘’ Idemudia said. (NAN)

