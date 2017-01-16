Eko Disco apologies for prolonged power outage

The management of the Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC) on Monday apologised to its numerous consumers over the prolonged power outage currently being experienced.

A statement by Mr Godwin Idemudia, General Manager, Corporate Communications of the company, said that the outage is due to a system collapse from the National Grid, affecting the entire country, as confirmed by the National Control Centre, Oshogbo.

The general manager said that the system collapsed on Sunday evening at about 7:30 p.m.

He said repairs were being carried out to bring the system back on line and restore power.

Idemudia said that the Ikeja West line which comprised of Agbara and Akoka, had gradually been restored as of 03:56 a.m. this morning.

He said the other areas of Lagos were due to come on line soon.

“We are therefore appealing to customers to bear with us as supply will be restored as soon as these repairs are concluded.

“EKEDC highly regrets any inconveniences caused by this outage,” he added. (NAN)

