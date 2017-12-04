Ekweremadu hails Atiku’s return to PDP

The Deputy President of the Senate, Mr Ike Ekweremadu, has described the return of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as a welcomed development.

Ekeremadu, according to a statement by his Special Adviser on Media, Mr Uche Anichukwu, on Sunday, was reacting to the defection of the former vice president from the All Progressives Congress (APC) to the PDP.

He said that the move had rekindled hope not only for the party, but the nation’s democracy.

“I urge all former PDP faithful who left for various reasons as well as other progressive-minded Nigerians to emulate Alhaji Atiku.

”They should reunite under the umbrella to salvage the nation because I see a new and better Nigeria coming in 2019.

“I see a country where corruption will be eradicated, a nation that will be a pride to Africa and admiration of the international community.

”I see a nation where no man will be oppressed, intimidated, persecuted or sidelined on account of ethnicity, religion or political persuasion.

”No amount of desperation will stop the will of God for Nigeria in 2019,” he said.

