Ekwueme’s death, shocking- Obasanjo

Former President, Chief OIusegun Obasanjo has described the death of

the first civilian Vice-President of Nigeria, Dr Alex Ekwueme as a shock.

Obasanjo said this in a statement signed by his Media aide, Kehinde Akinyemib on Monday in Abeokuta.

Obasanjo noted that Ekwueme was a great Nigerian who devoted his life to distinguished service of his fatherland.

“The late Ekwueme was a selfless, disciplined and patriotic Nigerian, who lived a worthy and exemplary life.

“His irrepressible thirst for knowledge and education, which propelled his foray into many fields of intellectual pursuit represents a shining example to the younger generation,’’ he said.

Obasanjo said Ekwueme made distinguished role in the development of the architectural profession, philanthropy and goodwill in Nigeria to the benefit of many people.

“As the whole world pays tribute to Ekwueme, I join them in celebrating the life of a man who raised from the beacon of human struggle to lofty heights of nobility.’’

‘’His life is an example of what we should all aspire for.

“His struggle and our struggles remain the same as we all seek for answers to deal with today’s challenges.

“His demise is a loss to his family, who would miss a caring patriarch, the people of Anambra, who would miss a guide and the good people of Nigeria who would miss a leader.

In all situations, he lived nobly and he died in nobility.

“May the soul of Ekwueme rest in perfect peace.” (NAN)

