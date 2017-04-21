El-Classico: Spanish Federation Reject Neymar's Appeal - The Herald Nigeria

Barcelona have had their appeal of Neymar’s three-match ban thrown out, by the committee of the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) on Thursday.

The Catalan club were hoping to have the Brazilian forward available for Sunday’s El Clasico against Real Madrid.

Neymar was handed the punishment, after getting sent off during Barcelona’s 2-0 defeat at Malaga earlier this month. The red card was his first in his four seasons with the club.

His first booking was for obstructing the taking of a free-kick by tying his laces, while the second yellow card was for a late challenge on Roberto Rosales.

Although that automatically carries a one-match ban, referee Jesus Gil Manzano wrote in his match report, that Neymar “sarcastically applauded” the fourth official as he left the pitch.

The RFEF competition committee then slammed an additional two-game ban, meaning Neymar will miss league games against Real Sociedad, Madrid and Osasuna.

