El-Rufai Must Produce The Fulani Herdsmen Criminals He Paid Off - Apostle Suleman - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

The General Overseer and founder of the Omega Fire Ministres, Apostle Johnson Suleman has asked the Kaduna State Gvernor, Nasir El-Rufai o produce the Fulani herdsmen he claimed to have paid off.

The cleric in a statement issued through his Communications Adviser, Phrank Shaibu on Sunday accused the president of failing to compel the Kaduna state governor to produce the Fulani herdsmen responsible for murdering Christians.

Apostle Suleman in the statement said: “The Governor of Kaduna State confessed that he paid money to some Fulani herdsmen as compensation to stop the killings in Southern Kaduna. That means he knows those who have committed atrocities against Christians. He must be made to produce them to answer to charges of murder and other crimes.”

The statement comes o the heels of the foiled attemp of men of the Department of States Services to arrest the cleric for instructing members of his ministry to kill any Fulani herdsmen seen around him or the church premises.

The Apostle who is expected to show up at the DSS’ office today following an invitation issued accused the president of allowing the Kaduna State governor go free without investigation.

He added: “There’s no end to the killing of Christians in Kaduna. Those behind the heinous crime are known to the Governor. Yet no one has been charged for murder. Instead people like us who speak the truth are being persecuted. The Federal Government must not give the impression of partiality or suggest that Christians are the target of this administration.”

“Which is worse? Saying the truth or offering money to murderers? Did El-Rufai offer money to ghosts? For you to pay someone money, the person must have a known and fixed address. As chief security officer of the state, was it not his business to arrest and put these hoodlums on trial? How come no one has been caught or being prosecuted for the massacre in Southern Kaduna? Obviously, there’s more to it that meets the eye.”

